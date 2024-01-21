IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    CFPB Director reveals Biden Administration's plan to boost economic satisfaction for all Americans

    05:28

  • Not ‘on the cusp of a deal’: John Kirby on reports of U.S. push for Israel-Hamas hostage release plan

    10:22

  • Haley questions if Trump is 'mentally fit' after Pelosi mix-up

    02:48

  • 'Pathetic sycophantic dance': Michael Steele calls out Tim Scott and Elise Stefanik’s antics

    04:15

  • House Republicans attempt to thwart Senate immigration deal

    07:35

  • Will the 2024 New Hampshire primary shake up Trump's road to victory?

    07:18

  • Symone questions Biden campaign manager as Trump, voters cast doubt on strategy

    09:45

  • ‘We are becoming numb’: The disturbing reality of three migrants drowning at Texas border

    02:22

  • ‘Blood on our hands’: Rep. Raskin’s wakeup call if an insurrectionist is sent back to office

    08:11

  • 'Turning down the temperature': Gov. Wes Moore's blueprint to combatting Trump era rhetoric

    08:58

  • 'Your community is next': Warning on the surge of political violence in America

    06:28

  • Revealing how Trump's legal limbo will impact his campaign

    05:59

  • Coded language and the campaign trail: Analyzing DeSantis' stance on crime

    09:07

  • The chilling effect of Trump's 'dictator for a day' remarks

    07:40

  • Unusual showdown: Haley and DeSantis clash amidst Trump's rival townhall

    12:51

The Weekend

Did DeSantis run “the worst presidential campaign in American history?”

02:20

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chances of becoming the Republican nominee for president are slim to none. The Weekend co-hosts Michael Steele, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Alicia Menendez unpack a new argument that he ran the worst presidential campaign in American history.Jan. 21, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    CFPB Director reveals Biden Administration's plan to boost economic satisfaction for all Americans

    05:28

  • Not ‘on the cusp of a deal’: John Kirby on reports of U.S. push for Israel-Hamas hostage release plan

    10:22

  • Haley questions if Trump is 'mentally fit' after Pelosi mix-up

    02:48

  • 'Pathetic sycophantic dance': Michael Steele calls out Tim Scott and Elise Stefanik’s antics

    04:15

  • House Republicans attempt to thwart Senate immigration deal

    07:35

  • Will the 2024 New Hampshire primary shake up Trump's road to victory?

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All