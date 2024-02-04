IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Congressman warns Trump's alignment with Putin puts Ukraine aid in jeopardy

The Weekend

Congressman warns Trump's alignment with Putin puts Ukraine aid in jeopardy

House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing for a stand-alone bill to provide aid to Israel, leaving out aid for Ukraine and funding for the border. Rep. Pat Ryan claims the relationship between Putin and Trump has made voting for Ukraine aid “provocative” for some Republicans. He joins The Weekend to discuss.Feb. 4, 2024

