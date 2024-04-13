IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling
April 13, 202409:26
    Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling

The Weekend

Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling

09:26

Arizona State Senator Eva Burch, who shared her abortion story just a few weeks ago joins The Weekend to speak out on the near-total abortion ban about to go into effect in her state. Fatima Goss Graves also joins to discuss. April 13, 2024

    Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling

