'America’s future is on the line’: Congresswoman Jane Harman urges action on Ukraine funding bill
April 6, 202408:11
The Weekend

'America’s future is on the line’: Congresswoman Jane Harman urges action on Ukraine funding bill

08:11

Former Democratic Congresswoman and Chair of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy Jane Harman joins The Weekend to explain the importance of Congress working together to pass aid for Ukraine and Israel.April 6, 2024

