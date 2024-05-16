IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
John Heilemann: More likely than not, Trump will feel he has to participate in debates
May 16, 202405:04

John Heilemann: More likely than not, Trump will feel he has to participate in debates

05:04

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to participate in general election debates on June 27 and Sept. 10, ending speculation about whether general election debates would happen at all. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 16, 2024

