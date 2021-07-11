The debate over cannabis in sports

After Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the Tokyo Olympics sparked outrage, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is pushing to further mitigate "harsh consequences" for marijuana if it's not intentionally used to enhance performance, though they cannot unilaterally change the rules. Our Saturday night panel, Jenny Yang, comedian, writer, and actor, Brandy Zadrozny, NBC Senior Reporter, and Hayes Brown, writer and editor for MSNBC Daily, joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss where the cannabis debate in sports stands.