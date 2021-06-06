NBA Champion Chris Bosh’s advice on upping your game

Retired NBA star Chris Bosh knows all about competing at the highest level. He was a member of the Miami Heat’s famed "Big Three," alongside legendary teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, helping the team win two NBA championships. He will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame in September. He spoke with NBC’s Joshua Johnson about his new book "Letters to a Young Athlete," which addresses mental health and offers wisdom for anyone looking to raise their game, whatever arena they're in.