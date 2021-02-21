NAACP President and CEO on their new lawsuit against Donald Trump

Derrick Johnson, the President and CEO of the NAACP, spoke with NBC’s Joshua Johnson about the lawsuit his organization filed this week, along with Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, against former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleges Trump conspired with hate groups like the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers, to prevent Congress from verifying the Electoral College count. The basis of the suit is a post-Civil War law from 1871, known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was passed to prevent KKK violence and intimidation against members of Congress who were working to pass Reconstruction-era reforms.