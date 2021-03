One year on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world remains in a constant back-and-forth of good news, bad news, breakthroughs and setbacks. The idea of getting back to normal life can be exhausting. If you feel like it’s wearing you down, you’re not alone. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke with Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Gardere about how Covid takes a toll on mental health and what you should do about it.