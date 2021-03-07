IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Week

Fmr. Stockton Mayor on the city’s universal basic income program

05:07

Two years ago, the city of Stockton, California began a basic income experiment, once a month 125 residents received $500, no strings attached. Earlier this week, a report showed that residents who received the guaranteed income saw higher rates of employment and lower rates of anxiety and depression, compared to non-recipients. Michael Tubbs, the Former Mayor of Stockton, joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss the results of the study and what other cities can learn from the city’s pilot program.March 7, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All