Fmr. Stockton Mayor on the city’s universal basic income program

Two years ago, the city of Stockton, California began a basic income experiment, once a month 125 residents received $500, no strings attached. Earlier this week, a report showed that residents who received the guaranteed income saw higher rates of employment and lower rates of anxiety and depression, compared to non-recipients. Michael Tubbs, the Former Mayor of Stockton, joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss the results of the study and what other cities can learn from the city’s pilot program.