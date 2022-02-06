IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s grip on the GOP

    07:31
  • UP NEXT

    How Dr. Clarence Jones smuggled MLK's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" out to the world

    13:05

  • Democrats cheer January jobs report, but challenges remain

    06:42

  • Former President for the Human Rights Campaign sues organization for racial bias

    09:56

  • How Democrats plan to capitalize on a week of good news

    06:26

  • Rep. Swalwell: "We need more Republican leaders to stand up"

    04:32

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

    07:39

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

    10:10

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

    04:12

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

    10:13

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

    03:14

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

    07:53

  • Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy

    03:21

  • "Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.

    05:56

  • Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now

    04:10

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

    06:03

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32

The Sunday Show

Trump’s grip on the GOP

07:31

This week former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out about Trump’s Big Lie while the RNC censured Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in the January 6th Committee, bringing into question whether the divided Republican Party is still solely the party of Trump, or is there room for dissent? Charlie Sykes and Steve Schmidt join Jonathan Capehart to discuss.Feb. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s grip on the GOP

    07:31
  • UP NEXT

    How Dr. Clarence Jones smuggled MLK's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" out to the world

    13:05

  • Democrats cheer January jobs report, but challenges remain

    06:42

  • Former President for the Human Rights Campaign sues organization for racial bias

    09:56

  • How Democrats plan to capitalize on a week of good news

    06:26

  • Rep. Swalwell: "We need more Republican leaders to stand up"

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All