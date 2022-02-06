This week former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out about Trump’s Big Lie while the RNC censured Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in the January 6th Committee, bringing into question whether the divided Republican Party is still solely the party of Trump, or is there room for dissent? Charlie Sykes and Steve Schmidt join Jonathan Capehart to discuss.Feb. 6, 2022
Trump's grip on the GOP
