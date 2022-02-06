IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Dr. Clarence Jones smuggled MLK's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" out to the world

    13:05

  • Democrats cheer January jobs report, but challenges remain

    06:42
  • Now Playing

    Former President for the Human Rights Campaign sues organization for racial bias

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    How Democrats plan to capitalize on a week of good news

    06:26

  • Rep. Swalwell: "We need more Republican leaders to stand up"

    04:32

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

    07:39

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

    10:10

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

    04:12

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

    10:13

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

    03:14

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

    07:53

  • Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy

    03:21

  • "Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.

    05:56

  • Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now

    04:10

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

    06:03

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

    05:24

The Sunday Show

Former President for the Human Rights Campaign sues organization for racial bias

09:56

The former President of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, is suing the organization, saying that he was underpaid and eventually fired because of his race. HRC maintains that David was fired because of his role in the Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal. David tells Jonathan, "I'm not willing to say that I did anything wrong."Feb. 6, 2022

  • How Dr. Clarence Jones smuggled MLK's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" out to the world

    13:05

  • Democrats cheer January jobs report, but challenges remain

    06:42
  • Now Playing

    Former President for the Human Rights Campaign sues organization for racial bias

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    How Democrats plan to capitalize on a week of good news

    06:26

  • Rep. Swalwell: "We need more Republican leaders to stand up"

    04:32

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All