Former President for the Human Rights Campaign sues organization for racial bias
09:56
Share this -
copied
The former President of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, is suing the organization, saying that he was underpaid and eventually fired because of his race. HRC maintains that David was fired because of his role in the Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal. David tells Jonathan, "I'm not willing to say that I did anything wrong."Feb. 6, 2022
How Dr. Clarence Jones smuggled MLK's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" out to the world
13:05
Democrats cheer January jobs report, but challenges remain
06:42
Now Playing
Former President for the Human Rights Campaign sues organization for racial bias
09:56
UP NEXT
How Democrats plan to capitalize on a week of good news
06:26
Rep. Swalwell: "We need more Republican leaders to stand up"
04:32
Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger