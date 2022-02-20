California's governor has a new plan for a post-pandemic world
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stops by The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to discuss his new "SMARTER" plan for a post-pandemic California, and how he's using the GOP's tricks against them to tackle the scourge of gun violence in the Golden State.Feb. 20, 2022
