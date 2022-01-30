Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics
The scourge of rising violent crime is becoming a political liability for Democrats nationwide ahead of November's critical midterm elections. Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Karol Mason, president of John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, join Jonathan Capehart to discuss how their cities are tackling crime -- without resorting to the failed policies of the past.Jan. 30, 2022
