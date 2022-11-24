IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: We are a country that chooses violence over and over again

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Virginia Walmart mass shooter was disgruntled worker: Source

    02:20

  • Virginia state senator calls for gun control prevention in wake of another mass shooting

    04:16

  • At least seven dead, including suspect, in shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, police say

    02:17

  • Club Q mass shooting survivor: It was home and to not have that anymore hurts

    10:15

  • Ed Sanders, Club Q shooting survivor, recounts his experience

    06:19

  • Club Q shooting: Fierro serves as rebuttal to right's bigotry toward queer spaces

    06:57

  • ‘I thought I was dead Saturday night’: Club Q survivor speaks out after being shot seven times

    07:13

  • The Last Thing: Remembering those lost

    02:08

  • Deadly shooting in Colorado Springs nightclub

    04:52

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting condemned by LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf

    08:51

  • LGBTQ nightclub shooting ‘not a surprise’ in wake of GOP targeting CO St. Rep. Brianna Titone says

    11:07

  • The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

    12:30

  • 'I'm still broken': Club Q survivor describes moments after shooter opened fire

    06:15

  • Colorado Springs shooting suspect may have had previous arrest

    05:31

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

  • Officials praise 'heroic' patrons who stopped gunman in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting

    02:44

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    03:10

  • The Last Thing: Tragedy at UVA

    03:02

The Reidout

Joy Reid: We are a country that chooses violence over and over again

11:07

The Virginia Walmart mass shooting joins the list of more than 600 mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. this year. "We are a country that chooses violence over and over again,” Joy Reid observes.Nov. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: We are a country that chooses violence over and over again

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Virginia Walmart mass shooter was disgruntled worker: Source

    02:20

  • Virginia state senator calls for gun control prevention in wake of another mass shooting

    04:16

  • At least seven dead, including suspect, in shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, police say

    02:17

  • Club Q mass shooting survivor: It was home and to not have that anymore hurts

    10:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All