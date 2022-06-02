IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. firearms exec. on Tulsa shooting: 'We're doing a segment on gun violence, being interrupted by gun violence'

    02:26
The Reidout

Fmr. firearms exec. on Tulsa shooting: ‘We’re doing a segment on gun violence, being interrupted by gun violence’

02:26

The Tulsa mass shooting on Wednesday leaving 3 victims and the gunman dead is slammed by former firearms executive and author Ryan Busse. "It is time for reasonable gun owners to kick the door open and to stand up and tell the Republican Party that it's time to be decent, responsible citizens,” Busse tells Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC. “That's what has to happen to make a change."June 2, 2022

