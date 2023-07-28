‘I want accountability, justice’: Capitol Police Officer Dunn on potential Trump Jan. 6 indictment

Jan. 6 was not a victimless crime. More than 150 officers were wounded and several died in connection to the insurrection. For many of them, a potential indictment of the former president, Donald Trump, represents the last and final step towards real justice and accountability. Harry Dunn, a Capitol Police officer who protected the Capitol and the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6, joins Joy Reid to discuss.July 28, 2023