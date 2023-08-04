Trump might be charged in Georgia under same law as Young Thug Atlanta reporter says

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO statute, to indict Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Many are speculating that Trump and his allies could be charged under the same statute, including one of Atlanta's most prolific reporters, who has also been drawn into the Trump probe. That reporter, George Chidi, joins Joy Reid with more.Aug. 4, 2023