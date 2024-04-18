IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump attacks hush money prosecutor on crime--but NYC crime is down
April 18, 202407:28
Donald Trump is seeing jury selection in his New York hush money election interference trial move faster than many expected, with the judge overseeing the trial claiming that opening statements could start as soon as Monday. Trump railing against crime and the prosecutor in an apparent attempt to discredit this trial is discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.April 18, 2024

