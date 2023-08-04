IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

‘Trump's in full-blown autocratic, dictatorial mode’: Rep. Raskin slams former president’s threats

09:18

Donald Trump pleading not guilty in the 2020 election interference trial and making threats on his Truth Social platform are discussed by Rep. Jamie Raskin. "He's in full-blown autocratic, dictatorial mode at this point,” Rep. Raskin tells Joy Reid. “He's doing everything in his power to delegitimize the American justice system and the rule of law."Aug. 4, 2023

