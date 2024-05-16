IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen’s cross-examination resumes on Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial

'I am so confused': Joe reacts to Sen. Romney's remarks on why Biden should've pardoned Trump
May 16, 202412:48

  • Why Wall Street's big donors warm to Trump

    06:49
    'I am so confused': Joe reacts to Sen. Romney's remarks on why Biden should've pardoned Trump

    12:48
    A bipartisan odd couple takes on hefty problems: Division and loneliness

    05:40

  • Inside the fight to save animals inside Ukraine

    05:27

  • How Russian disinformation videos seek to impact 2024

    11:06

  • John Heilemann: More likely than not, Trump will feel he has to participate in debates

    05:04

  • Joe: In a close race, the blocking and tackling can win it

    05:31

  • Tom Nichols: The cat who saved me

    05:36

  • Steve Rattner digs into the latest inflation report

    10:54

  • Harlan Coben releases his 36th book 'Think Twice'

    05:35

  • 'Morning After the Revolution' looks at the failings of progressivism

    10:07

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 15

    54:44

  • New organization hopes to lessen the temperature of political polarization

    07:49

  • 'I've lived a lot of life': Laura Benanti on her one-woman show 'Nobody Cares'

    06:57

  • 'Let's get ready to rumble': Trump responds to Biden's debate proposal

    04:01

  • Trump's defense team to continue cross-examination of Michael Cohen on Thursday

    13:37

  • 'We'll be waiting all day': Biden campaign waits for Trump response to debate terms

    05:23

  • 'Make my day, pal': Biden announces plans for presidential debates

    07:33

  • Results of new NYT poll being called into question

    09:50

  • Liz Cheney mocks Speaker Johnson for appearing at hush money trial

    03:00

'I am so confused': Joe reacts to Sen. Romney's remarks on why Biden should've pardoned Trump

12:48

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, argued that President Joe Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump after the Justice Department brought indictments against the former president and pressured New York prosecutors not to pursue Trump's ongoing hush money trial. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 16, 2024

