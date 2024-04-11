IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump ally heads to slammer: Trump org. former CFO lied twice in Trump's New York civil fraud trial
April 11, 2024
    Trump ally heads to slammer: Trump org. former CFO lied twice in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

Trump ally heads to slammer: Trump org. former CFO lied twice in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

The Trump Organization's former CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to 5 months in jail for perjury. Weisselberg pled guilty to two counts of perjury for lying during both his deposition and testimony during Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial.April 11, 2024

    Trump ally heads to slammer: Trump org. former CFO lied twice in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

