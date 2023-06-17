IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Justice Department releases scathing new report of the Minneapolis Police Department

    There is a long history of prosecutions under the Espionage Act: National security expert

  • Jan. 6 indictment for Trump 'is coming' former Jan. 6 select committee lead investigator says

  • ‘We’re going to win regularly on behalf of kids, families’: Sen. Murphy on gun safety summit

  • ‘Based on legal fiction’: Legal expert slams Trump claiming right to take documents

  • Rachel Maddow on her new podcast ‘Deja News’: ‘I feel like history is grounding’

  • Why didn’t Trump have to take a mugshot? Legal expert Nick Ackerman weighs in

  • ‘He can use that info to extort the country’: Former Trump attorney Cohen on classified docs

  • 'It's such good evidence no jury can look away': Former Watergate prosecutor on Trump indictment

  • 'Clinton was treated differently because she didn't do what Trump did': Conway on GOP comparisons

  • ‘Medgar Evers gave his life for his country’: Joy Reid interviews Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of civil rights icon

  • Right-wing lawmakers are inciting people to be 'violent' over Trump indictment Rep. Dean says

  • ‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

  • Shocking Supreme Court ruling in favor of Black Alabama voters and John Roberts' possible role

  • Trump indicted in classified documents probe, now first former president to face federal charges

  • Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

  • Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump his former VP advisor says of presidential bid

  • AJ Owens’ neighbor on accused shooter: We made numerous police reports on her but nothing was done

  • George Conway on Meadows' 'incentive to cooperate' in Trump investigations by reportedly testifying

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

The Justice Department releases scathing new report of the Minneapolis Police Department

Civil Rights Attorney and MSNBC Legal Analyst Charles Coleman Jr. joins Joy to discuss the Justice Department’s new report out Friday about the Minneapolis Police Department’s pattern of discrimination and excessive use of force. This report comes over three years after the murder of George Floyd. Coleman discusses this plus the new guilty verdict in the 2018 killing of 11 at Pittsburgh’s “Tree of Life” Synagogue. June 17, 2023

