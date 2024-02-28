‘Madness’: Tennessee joining Alabama, Texas with radical GOP bills slammed by St. Rep. Justin Jones
Tennessee is seeing an onslaught of extreme GOP bills from its state legislature, including a ban on pride and Black Lives Matter flags in schools. Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones (D) joins Joy Reid on the Tennessee House GOP passing a bill that would prevent legislators who have been expelled, like Jones, from being reappointed.Feb. 28, 2024
Joy: They are letting literal Nazis into their den of Trump worship
