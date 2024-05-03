IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago
May 3, 202406:06

  • Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1

  • On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

  • Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

  • Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 30

  • Trump paints vivid picture of extremist plans for second term in new interview

  • 'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 26

  • Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness

  • Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors

  • Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 24

  • Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation

  • Trump World rocked by Arizona fake elector indictments as Trump's legal peril snowballs

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 23

  • 'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail

  • Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump will attend a weekend fundraiser attended by potential vice presidential partners hoping to display the right mix and degree of shamelessness, malleability and abject obeisance for a spot on Trump's 2024 presidential ticket. McKay Coppins, staff writer at The Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about some of the leading contenders.May 3, 2024

