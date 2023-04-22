IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Even Trump knows abortion issue is kryptonite’ for GOP politics expert says

    06:42

  • Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available during ongoing legal fight

    05:04
    Supreme Court justices ‘at each other’s throats’ as abortion pill access upheld legal expert says

    11:01
    Ali Velshi: There are more American-owned guns in America than Americans

    07:18

  • Hayes: All the ways Republicans are trying to make America ‘terrible’ again

    06:23

  • Supreme Court temporarily upholds access to abortion pill

    00:50

  • GOP makes radical government overreach as popular support shrinks

    03:59

  • Democrats get wise to standing up to GOP minority tyranny

    09:41

  • 'The worst I've ever felt' Texas woman's story on being denied an abortion in Texas

    06:57

  • McCarthy’s debt limit plan targets Biden’s agenda

    04:49

  • We could see ‘first step towards national abortion ban’ with abortion pill ruling activist says

    07:06

  • Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions

    02:55

  • Rep. Mace (R-SC) on GOP abortion view: 'A little bit of common sense would go a long way'

    07:45

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Women are the ones harmed by Trump-appointed judge’s abortion pill ruling

    05:09

  • Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

    07:23

  • 'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

    04:07

  • Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

    06:57

  • Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate’s top issues

    12:08

  • Governor Inslee on why he’s stockpiling the abortion pill that could be in jeopardy

    08:46

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

The Reidout

Supreme Court justices ‘at each other’s throats’ as abortion pill access upheld legal expert says

11:01

The Supreme Court blocked in full a decision by Texas-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk made on April 7 that invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s longtime approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented from the decision. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.April 22, 2023

