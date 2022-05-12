IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Holder recommends ‘limiting years one can serve on Supreme Court to 18’

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Ted Cruz slammed by father of former Marine released by Russia for lack of support

    02:33

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: We know what it’s like to have protestors at our doors

    04:26

  • Sen. Whitehouse on why he says ‘Brett Kavanaugh was not properly vetted’

    12:05

  • Alito cites decline in ‘domestic supply of infants’ for adoption as reason to overturn Roe

    12:01

  • Russia tells citizens West will 'open concentration camps' if Ukraine war is lost expert says

    07:54

  • Biden call with Zelenskyy says ‘America is not forgetting Ukraine’ expert explains

    11:00

  • ‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion

    08:46

  • New report says officials ignored social media companies' warnings about Jan. 6

    07:51

  • Alito's draft opinion for overturning Roe v. Wade cites 17th century misogynist

    11:07

  • Women driving ‘a thousand miles’ to access reproductive rights decried by Sen. Duckworth

    08:00

  • Experts depict the grim reality of a post-Roe America

    11:02

  • Joy Reid: McConnell’s stolen right-wing Supreme Court poised to rip away 50 years of rights

    08:36

  • Joy Reid: This is a giant step backwards for women as free people in America

    11:16

  • ‘Feckless, spineless, uninspired politicians’ slammed for undermining American democracy

    09:02

  • Sen. Warren: 40 percent with student loan debt do not have a college diploma

    09:59

  • Russia’s 'loose talk of nuclear war' just ‘saber rattling’ retired Lt. Col. Vindman says

    08:12

  • GOP plans to ‘take the next election regardless of who wins’ Harvard constitutional scholar says

    10:58

  • Swalwell: McCarthy's proven himself to have been compromised by publicly being shown to be a liar

    08:34

  • Lawrence: U.S. Senate is a fundamentally, relentlessly, permanently undemocratic institution

    11:19

The Reidout

Holder recommends ‘limiting years one can serve on Supreme Court to 18’

08:57

Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins The ReidOut on his new book, ‘Our Unfinished March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote-A History, a Crisis, a Plan,’ and the danger America still faces in the wake of Jan. 6.May 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Holder recommends ‘limiting years one can serve on Supreme Court to 18’

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Ted Cruz slammed by father of former Marine released by Russia for lack of support

    02:33

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: We know what it’s like to have protestors at our doors

    04:26

  • Sen. Whitehouse on why he says ‘Brett Kavanaugh was not properly vetted’

    12:05

  • Alito cites decline in ‘domestic supply of infants’ for adoption as reason to overturn Roe

    12:01

  • Russia tells citizens West will 'open concentration camps' if Ukraine war is lost expert says

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All