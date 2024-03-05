IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'High on its own supply': Legal expert blasts Supreme Court
Monday, the Supreme Court handed down a decision allowing Donald Trump to remain on the Colorado presidential ballot. Constitutional Law experts Melissa Murray and Kenji Yoshino join Joy Reid to discuss. March 5, 2024

