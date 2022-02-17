IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain

    Sen. Josh Hawley's campaign selling coffee mugs with image of his Jan. 6 fist pump

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO on families reaching $73 million settlement with gunmaker

  • Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees

  • Super Bowl halftime show showcased Black artists yet NFL diversity issues persist

  • ‘Summer of Soul’ doc directed by Questlove celebrates ‘Black Woodstock’ hidden from history

  • Authors debate ending all COVID restrictions as daily new case average drops to 213,830

  • Joy Reid: Prices will keep going higher and higher until the consumer says ‘enough!’

  • Steele: I don’t want to hear another word about Clinton’s emails after Trump doc eating allegation

  • Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest

  • Glenn Kirschner: Between Navarro and draft executive order this is like 'Sedition for Dummies'

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty discusses Rep. Hal Rogers apologizing after "Kiss my a**" comment regarding mask request

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: These bills say we need to ensure White children are not uncomfortable

  • Activists on Supreme Court declare open season on voting rights of people of color experts say

  • Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States

  • Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says

  • Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth

  • Creator of ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting depicting whitewashing of Black history shares his inspiration

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain

School boards are being targeted by conservatives in a nationally-coordinated takeover effort, as the GOP continues to stoke rage and racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 17, 2022

