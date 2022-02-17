Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain
11:39
Share this -
copied
School boards are being targeted by conservatives in a nationally-coordinated takeover effort, as the GOP continues to stoke rage and racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain
11:39
UP NEXT
Sen. Josh Hawley's campaign selling coffee mugs with image of his Jan. 6 fist pump
02:31
Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants
06:16
Sandy Hook Promise CEO on families reaching $73 million settlement with gunmaker
10:48
Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees
08:06
Super Bowl halftime show showcased Black artists yet NFL diversity issues persist