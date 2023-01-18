IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’

    06:15

  • British foreign secretary urges more support for Ukraine on U.S. trip

    10:07

  • Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

    03:02

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary

    04:27

  • Russian strikes hit a multilevel residential complex killing at least five

    03:20

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin ‘scrambling’ for manpower, ‘a sign of how difficult this fight has become’

    04:22

  • Russia claims victory in eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar

    03:13

  • Amb. John Sullivan: ‘We should not underestimate Russia’s ability to crush Ukraine’

    07:54

  • Sen. Jack Reed: Cutting aid to Ukraine ‘would be extremely short-sighted’

    04:08

  • Putin's last gasp is dividing us, says senator after recent Kyiv trip

    05:47

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

    03:08

  • Russia announces 36-hour Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

    02:29

  • 'He wants the Ukrainians to give up.' Putin and Ukraine see different endings to war

    04:02

  • Explosions hit Ukraine amid New Year's celebrations

    01:56

  • Journalism on the front lines in Ukraine

    05:21

  • Russia bombards Kherson in effort to recapture city

    04:31

  • Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

    05:15

  • 'This is about putting Russia in the dark': Ukraine aims for February peace talks with Russia

    07:04

  • Trapped in the trenches of Ukraine

    08:19

The Reidout

McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more

08:41

The Kremlin is facing a fiscal crisis as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine drags on. Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul tells Joy Reid, “We need a big bang approach here on sanctions, on weapons, and on designating them a state sponsor of terrorism.”Jan. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’

    06:15

  • British foreign secretary urges more support for Ukraine on U.S. trip

    10:07

  • Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

    03:02

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary

    04:27

  • Russian strikes hit a multilevel residential complex killing at least five

    03:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All