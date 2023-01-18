McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more

- Now Playing
McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more08:41
- UP NEXT
Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’06:15
British foreign secretary urges more support for Ukraine on U.S. trip10:07
Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now03:02
Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary04:27
Russian strikes hit a multilevel residential complex killing at least five03:20
Adm. Stavridis: Putin ‘scrambling’ for manpower, ‘a sign of how difficult this fight has become’04:22
Russia claims victory in eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar03:13
Amb. John Sullivan: ‘We should not underestimate Russia’s ability to crush Ukraine’07:54
Sen. Jack Reed: Cutting aid to Ukraine ‘would be extremely short-sighted’04:08
Putin's last gasp is dividing us, says senator after recent Kyiv trip05:47
Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost03:08
Russia announces 36-hour Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine02:29
'He wants the Ukrainians to give up.' Putin and Ukraine see different endings to war04:02
Explosions hit Ukraine amid New Year's celebrations01:56
Journalism on the front lines in Ukraine05:21
Russia bombards Kherson in effort to recapture city04:31
Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says05:15
'This is about putting Russia in the dark': Ukraine aims for February peace talks with Russia07:04
Trapped in the trenches of Ukraine08:19
- Now Playing
McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more08:41
- UP NEXT
Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’06:15
British foreign secretary urges more support for Ukraine on U.S. trip10:07
Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now03:02
Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary04:27
Russian strikes hit a multilevel residential complex killing at least five03:20
Play All