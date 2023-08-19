IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Legal expert believes Roger Stone will see federal charges despite current DOJ focus on Trump trial

04:15

Roger Stone will see federal charges, even though the Department of Justice is currently focused on the Donald Trump Jan. 6 and election interference trial, legal expert Andrew Weissmann believes. Additional figures who could likely be federally indicted according to Weissmann are discussed with Joy Reid.Aug. 19, 2023

