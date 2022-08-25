IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warren bullish on Democrats holding the Senate; cites litany of accomplishments

    02:18

  • Maxwell Frost: The new youngest member of Congress vs. the last one

    02:52

  • Special election results show voters increasingly rejecting GOP extremism

    13:12

  • Gen-Z activist on primary results

    07:37

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

    08:51

  • Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports ‘barbaric’ abortion policies and ‘attacks’ the LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

    07:54

  • Gun activist Maxwell Frost poised to become first Gen Z member of Congress

    03:03

  • Meet the Progressive Who's Breaking the Mold in Texas

    10:31

  • Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29

  • ‘Rubio is scared. Val Demings is a dream candidate for the Democrats’ Florida pollster says

    08:43

  • GOP Senate candidates struggle with less than three months until the midterms

    06:19

  • Tale Of The Tape: Ron DeSantis Scorns Democrats at AZ Rally

    08:46

  • ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

  • A look ahead to Florida's primary

    03:29

  • The Battle for Control of the Senate

    03:51

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

    07:30

  • Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58

The Reidout

After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics

08:36

Rep. Val Demings, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate for Florida, sailed to victory in the Florida Democratic primary over three opponents to take on Marco Rubio in November. After being compared to the iconic actress Pam Grier on The ReidOut, Rep. Demings was invited by Joy Reid to discuss politics and voter motivation with the legendary screen star.Aug. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warren bullish on Democrats holding the Senate; cites litany of accomplishments

    02:18

  • Maxwell Frost: The new youngest member of Congress vs. the last one

    02:52

  • Special election results show voters increasingly rejecting GOP extremism

    13:12

  • Gen-Z activist on primary results

    07:37

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

    08:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All