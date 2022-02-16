Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants
Rep. Ilhan Omar joins The ReidOut on introducing legislation that proposes new restrictions on no-knock warrants in the name of 22-year-old Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by police nine seconds after they broke into the apartment where he was staying.Feb. 16, 2022
Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants
