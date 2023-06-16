‘We’re going to win regularly on behalf of kids, families’: Sen. Murphy on gun safety summit

A national gun safety summit will be held on Friday in Connecticut, in the same location where President Obama delivered his plea for change in 2013. People from all walks of life including Sandy Hook parents will gather. Speakers include President Biden, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who spearheaded the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Senator Chris Murphy joins Joy Reid with more on the future of gun control legislation.June 16, 2023