Moms for Liberty co-founder defends de facto book bans with 'graphic' example

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    GOP's ultimate PSYOP: Terrifying immigration propaganda while blocking immigration reform

    07:54

  • Fmr. AG Holder: American democracy could end with the election of Donald Trump

    11:17

  • Trump 'wants' courtroom banishment? Judge's anger, bad boy antics help poll numbers expert says

    11:59

  • Trump-appointed Supreme Court 'nepo baby'? Why fishy case is ammo for his mom's small gov. gospel

    06:29

  • Trump’s ‘fascist agenda’ has ‘blessing’ of evangelicals wanting Euro-American ethnostate expert says

    10:38

  • ‘Trump's MAGA extremists still grip GOP’: Top Dem on doomsday results in Iowa for Haley, DeSantis

    07:26

  • Trump insider caught on tape allegedly plotting to kill Democratic congressmen with cop

    08:06

  • Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'

    08:42

  • ‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena

    11:36

  • ‘Bizarre’: Trump's baseless rant fizzles at fraud trial that could cost him $370 million

    08:24

  • ‘Normalization of crazy’: Trump's ‘absolute immunity’ coup defense compared to murderous dictators

    08:25

  • 'Bitter': Christie slammed for hot mic banter belittling Haley, DeSantis as failed '24 campaign ends

    11:36

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

    10:32

  • 'Perverse': Trump's immunity argument could lead presidents to 'assassinate rivals' top Dem says

    08:50

  • ‘Terrorist supporter Stefanik': Top Trump ally sparks outrage by taking Big Lie to next level

    06:57

  • Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says

    11:25

  • ‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges

    08:45

  • ‘Catastrophe’: After another Trump presidency we'd be less than a democracy top Dem says

    08:03

  • Trump’s Colorado crossroads: Top Dem says Supreme Court appeal could undo Colorado ballot ban

    06:57

The Reidout

Moms for Liberty co-founder defends de facto book bans with 'graphic' example

12:00

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice joins Joy Reid on Moms for Liberty seeking influence over public school library content and more. "We're talking about a public school library,” Justice tells Joy of what many call the resultant, de facto book bans. “Children don't have unfettered access to the internet at school."Jan. 20, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    GOP's ultimate PSYOP: Terrifying immigration propaganda while blocking immigration reform

    07:54

  • Fmr. AG Holder: American democracy could end with the election of Donald Trump

    11:17

  • Trump 'wants' courtroom banishment? Judge's anger, bad boy antics help poll numbers expert says

    11:59

  • Trump-appointed Supreme Court 'nepo baby'? Why fishy case is ammo for his mom's small gov. gospel

    06:29

  • Trump’s ‘fascist agenda’ has ‘blessing’ of evangelicals wanting Euro-American ethnostate expert says

    10:38

  • ‘Trump's MAGA extremists still grip GOP’: Top Dem on doomsday results in Iowa for Haley, DeSantis

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All