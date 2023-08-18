‘Horrors of post-Roe America’: 13-year-old MS rape victim forced to give birth according to report

According to a Time magazine report, a 13-year-old girl was forced to give birth after getting raped and impregnated by a stranger who attacked her outside her Mississippi home. Despite the state’s so-called exceptions for rape, the girl was unable to get an abortion. Shannon Brewer, executive director of Las Ruces Women's Health Organization in New Mexico, and the former director of Mississippi's Jackson Women's Health Organization, the clinic at the center of the Dobbs case, joins Joy Reid to help expose what many call the horrors of post-Roe America and its cruelty toward children. Aug. 18, 2023