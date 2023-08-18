IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Horrors of post-Roe America’: 13-year-old MS rape victim forced to give birth according to report

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Slow rolling surrender’: DeSantis urged to defend Trump in GOP primary debate mocked memo shows

    07:20

  • Trump requesting April 2026 date for Jan. 6 trial shows 'consciousness of guilt' legal expert says

    05:08

  • Robert Reich says despite GOP naysaying the Biden economy is a ‘Goldilocks economy’

    06:36

  • ‘This thing he created has snapped him up’: Expert on Giuliani RICO indictment irony

    11:15

  • Reporter blocked from DeSantis Iowa State Fair event says he's 'not used to that sort of hostility'

    05:51

  • Joy Reid: Evidence I've seen suggests Hunter Biden is being treated worse than anyone else would be

    06:46

  • Under 14th Amendment Trump doesn't need an insurrection conviction to be disqualified expert says

    11:04

  • ‘That disgusted me’: Legal expert slams Trump attorneys calling him ‘President Trump’ in court

    10:47

  • Public financial disclosure should not be new to Thomas: Fmr. ethics officer on new report on gifts

    07:43

  • 'Outrageous lie': Lawyer debunks Trump campaign ad saying Fani Willis had affair with gang member

    11:21

  • ‘He's weaponizing politics': Elected state attorney DeSantis suspended says he threatens democracy

    07:33

  • ‘Like folks in Montgomery': TN St. Rep. Jones resolves to regain stripped committee assignments

    06:35

  • Two Alabama dock brawl suspects remain at large, 'have not been cooperative' Montgomery mayor says

    08:28

  • ‘Hip-Hop is Universal’: Ja’han Jones on new, digital series celebrating 50th anniversary of hip-hop

    03:26

  • ‘This is not a partisan issue’: Activist on Ohioans uniting against GOP to preserve abortion access

    05:39

  • Exposed: Disparity between Trump’s Jan. 6 arrest and gamer Kai Cenat’s arrest detailed by Joy Reid

    10:41

  • 'Apparently it’s all good because he didn’t send in the tanks?': Joy Reid on Trump lawyer defense

    09:40

  • ‘Supporting Trump a failure of civic character’: Nichols slams allies condemning Jan. 6 indictment

    10:21

  • Trump might be charged in Georgia under same law as Young Thug Atlanta reporter says

    05:49

The Reidout

‘Horrors of post-Roe America’: 13-year-old MS rape victim forced to give birth according to report

06:12

According to a Time magazine report, a 13-year-old girl was forced to give birth after getting raped and impregnated by a stranger who attacked her outside her Mississippi home. Despite the state’s so-called exceptions for rape, the girl was unable to get an abortion. Shannon Brewer, executive director of Las Ruces Women's Health Organization in New Mexico, and the former director of Mississippi's Jackson Women's Health Organization, the clinic at the center of the Dobbs case, joins Joy Reid to help expose what many call the horrors of post-Roe America and its cruelty toward children. Aug. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Horrors of post-Roe America’: 13-year-old MS rape victim forced to give birth according to report

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Slow rolling surrender’: DeSantis urged to defend Trump in GOP primary debate mocked memo shows

    07:20

  • Trump requesting April 2026 date for Jan. 6 trial shows 'consciousness of guilt' legal expert says

    05:08

  • Robert Reich says despite GOP naysaying the Biden economy is a ‘Goldilocks economy’

    06:36

  • ‘This thing he created has snapped him up’: Expert on Giuliani RICO indictment irony

    11:15

  • Reporter blocked from DeSantis Iowa State Fair event says he's 'not used to that sort of hostility'

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All