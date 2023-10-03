IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Stand up, resist’: LeVar Burton on Banned Books Week as conservative book bans reach record peak

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy tells colleagues he will not put himself up for speaker again

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It puts Democrats in a stronger position’: Pollster on Matt Gaetz's bid to oust Speaker McCarthy

    07:50

  • Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

    08:40

  • Joy on looming shutdown: With MAGA extremists, the cruelty is the point

    10:10

  • 'Authoritarian party': Expert calls GOP ‘dependent on violence and corruption for its identity’

    08:45

  • 'Awkward': Biden impeachment inquiry hearing such a disaster GOP needs FEMA Rep. Moskowitz says

    09:54

  • House GOP 'wants to jam right-wing ideology down American people's throats' Leader Jeffries says

    07:12

  • 'I don't have to put my life on the line': Cohen may not testify as Trump's online threats continue

    10:13

  • 'Seinfeld Shutdown': GOP government shutdown threat mocked as 'a shutdown about nothing'

    11:50

  • Fetterman on Menendez: 'He's entitled to have his day in court but not to remain in the Senate'

    07:37

  • Murdoch 'literally wishes Trump dead’ Michael Wolff alleges in his new book on Fox family dynasty

    07:02

  • ‘Trump is running for retribution’: Schmidt warns Trump will avenge ‘anybody who was against him’

    09:54

  • ‘It’s going to save lives’: Frost on sparking first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    06:52

  • 'DOJ and Congress need to investigate this man': Expert calls for ethics probe into Clarence Thomas

    10:34

  • ‘It’s radical, reckless, ridiculous’: Veteran slams Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions

    05:58

  • 'Dangerous for America': Warren slams GOP enabling Tuberville to block critical military promotions

    09:26

  • ‘They know no shame’: House GOP slammed for spreading misinformation at AG Garland hearing

    08:50

  • ‘She is most credible witness I've seen’: Raskin on Hutchinson allegations that Giuliani groped her

    10:49

  • 'Going day by day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership

    07:21

  • Joy Reid: Biden has improved America's world standing, Trump threatens to blow it up all over again

    09:56

  • ‘Prosecutors will hang him with his own words’: Expert baffled by Trump contradicting legal team

    10:36

  • ‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe

    06:56

  • 'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

    06:41

  • ‘He'll be in something of a straight jacket’: Expert on Jack Smith seeking 'narrow' Trump gag order

    11:58

  • Expert: 'If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden it's very unlikely these charges would've been brought'

    07:32

  • ‘Repugnant’: McConnell blasted for ignoring Romney’s Jan. 6 warning calling Trump the 'instigator'

    11:06

  • ‘This is a GOP run by Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene’: Rep. Robert Garcia on Biden impeachment

    10:24

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim wants ‘to send message’ to Congress via powerful gun reform event

    07:19

  • Joy: Religious extremism mixed with white nationalism is straining our democracy to breaking point

    05:38

  • Joy Reid calls out the Republicans who use 'Christian values to justify their extremist policies'

    06:20

  • 'It'll be the end of the Republican Party': Raskin on why some Dems want House GOP to impeach Biden

    07:31

  • 'Any motion they can think of': Trump lawyers' possible Mar-a-Lago docs pre-trial tactics critiqued

    07:56

  • Rep. Jared Moskowitz: 'Now you've got Freedom Caucus members admitting--no evidence on Joe Biden'

    11:19

  • 'Expertise-driven civil service government would be gone': Right-wing Project 2025 agenda revealed

    07:44

  • Mark Meadows' bid to move state charges in Fulton County to federal court denied by federal judge

    09:13

  • ‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book

    03:41

  • ‘Lawsuit may be brought again if he wins’: CO official on 14th Amendment push to disqualify Trump

    05:22

  • ‘She lays down the law’: Legal expert on Fani Willis’ blistering response to Jim Jordan's inquiry

    10:11

  • GOP threats to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice deemed ‘real constitutional crisis’

    07:05

The Reidout

McCarthy tells colleagues he will not put himself up for speaker again

07:05

Ousted former House speaker Kevin McCarthy has told his colleagues “in a very short huddle,” NBC’s Ali Vitali reports, that “he would not put himself up for speaker again." Vitali joins Joy Reid with more, including a statement from a Republican member of Congress who was in the meeting where McCarthy made this announcement.Oct. 3, 2023

  • ‘Stand up, resist’: LeVar Burton on Banned Books Week as conservative book bans reach record peak

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy tells colleagues he will not put himself up for speaker again

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It puts Democrats in a stronger position’: Pollster on Matt Gaetz's bid to oust Speaker McCarthy

    07:50

  • Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

    08:40

  • Joy on looming shutdown: With MAGA extremists, the cruelty is the point

    10:10

  • 'Authoritarian party': Expert calls GOP ‘dependent on violence and corruption for its identity’

    08:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All