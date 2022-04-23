IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Schiff on Greene: Hard to imagine failing to remember if you called for martial law

06:56

Marjorie Taylor Green failing to remember if she called for martial law to overturn the 2020 election is critiqued by Rep. Adam Schiff. "It's hard to imagine if you were calling for the imposition of martial law to overturn an election that you wouldn't remember doing so,” Rep. Schiff tells Joy Reid.April 23, 2022

