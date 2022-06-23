IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

‘Democrats, Pelosi were right to deny Jim Jordan place on Jan. 6 committee’ Democratic strategist says

Kevin McCarthy not appointing allies to the Jan. 6 committee was a 'massive blunder,’ Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella tells Joy Reid. On the Ron Johnson allegations regarding the fake electors scheme Bardella adds, "It's vital that we understand the full totality of what Republican members of Congress were involved in this, which Republican members of Congress were helping with it."June 23, 2022

