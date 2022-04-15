‘We’re under a five alarm fire,’ political strategist says of new anti-abortion laws

The conservative Supreme Court justices have made it clear that not only would they refuse to block extremist anti-abortion laws like the Texas bounty law, but that they are also on track to fulfilling one of the Christian right's most durable goals. Namely, gutting or just going all-in and overturning Roe v. Wade. Joy Reid and her panel discuss states from Kentucky to Florida that have passed new anti-abortion laws, in a trend sweeping red states.April 15, 2022