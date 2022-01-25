Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee
07:49
Share this -
copied
Jan. 6 select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson confirmed that the committee has spoken with Donald Trump's former attorney general Bill Barr. Rep. Ted Lieu, who was a 2021 House impeachment manager, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 25, 2022
40 years of research shows race-conscious admissions benefits all students expert says
10:27
Now Playing
Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee
07:49
UP NEXT
Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking
08:40
Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 6
07:47
Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women
08:27
Michael Cohen on Jan. 6: Anybody that doesn’t think it’s a coup is a kook