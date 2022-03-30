IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid: Jan. 6 White House records gaps suggest potentially willful omissions

10:22

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, that "internal White House records from January sixth show a gap in Trump’s phone records of seven hours and 37 minutes, including the period when the Capitol was being violently assaulted." Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 30, 2022

