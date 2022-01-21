Michael Cohen on Jan. 6: Anybody that doesn’t think it’s a coup is a kook
Ivanka Trump being invited by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection to testify is analyzed by legal experts. ‘Anybody that doesn’t think it's a coup is a kook,’ former Trump attorney Michael Cohen tells Joy Reid regarding Jan. 6.Jan. 21, 2022
