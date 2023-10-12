‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

The Israeli military presence is building near the Gaza border. "This will be a highly complex operation, very difficult to carry out for Israel... and potentially extremely lethal for all of the Palestinians…,” NBC News’ Richard Engel tells Joy Reid live from Ashdod, Israel of a possible invasion, “and Hamas is saying we welcome it. Bring it on." Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor in the Obama administration, also joins The ReidOut with his analysis.Oct. 12, 2023