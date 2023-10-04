‘Trying to pull America into the chaos they crave’: Swalwell slams GOP after McCarthy ouster

The House GOP is slammed after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from the speakership role, sparked by the motion to vacate filed by Matt Gaetz, by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). “They have the majority, but they’re an opposition party,” Rep. Swalwell tells Joy Reid. “They’re opposed to themselves.” Former RNC chairman Michael Steele also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Oct. 4, 2023