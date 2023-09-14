IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Mother of Uvalde shooting victim wants ‘to send message’ to Congress via powerful gun reform event

07:19

Lives Robbed President Kimberly Mata-Rubio, mother of Uvalde school shooting victim Alexandria Rubio, joins Joy Reid on the group's first event. This event honored the 170 victims of gun violence at K-12 schools since Columbine, and was held on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.Sept. 14, 2023

