Joy Reid: The fact that Guantanamo is still open after 20 years is a national embarrassment
02:43
Share this -
copied
Guantanamo Bay received its first prisoners 20 years ago to the day on Tuesday of this week. ‘The fact that Guantanamo is still open after twenty years -- with not much to show for it except a legacy of torture and abuse -- is a national embarrassment,’ Joy Reid says in this edition of ‘The Absolute Worst.’Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Joy Reid: The fact that Guantanamo is still open after 20 years is a national embarrassment
02:43
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: What leverage does Biden have to get voting rights bills passed now?
11:29
Voting rights is a democracy issue, not a niche issue for Black people Sherrilyn Ifill says
04:39
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes vies for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat
11:41
LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation
06:49
Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will