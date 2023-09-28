House GOP 'wants to jam right-wing ideology down American people's throats' Leader Jeffries says

The House GOP-fueled potential government shutdown will begin on Sunday if no deal is reached. With little hope that Kevin McCarthy can get control of his caucus in time, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries joins Joy Reid to discuss. "It's extraordinary that they want to jam their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people, and unless we pay those ransom notes, shut down the government,” Leader Jeffries tells Joy. “These are unserious people."Sept. 28, 2023