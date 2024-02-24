IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own
Feb. 24, 202410:15

  • ‘Handmaid's Tale’ hellscape: Alabama's anti-IVF ruling may block willing women from bearing children

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nuclear option in Constitution’: Radical right’s roadmap for ending democracy

    10:27

  • 'Political set-up': Top Dem rips GOPers spreading Russian smear campaign of Biden bribe lies

    08:54

  • Trump reality check: 'Compare yourself to Putin, not Navalny' former Watergate prosecutor says

    06:51

  • MAGA GOPers ‘knew all along’ Biden bribe lies came from Russia, former Trump insider says

    11:46

  • 'He's so scared': Trump could face the slammer for NY hush money racket

    07:14

  • Bombing Mexico? Banning Muslims? Inside radical right's plan for second Trump presidency

    10:23

  • Trump ranked dead last as worst president ever in U.S. history

    06:39

  • ‘Toxic BS’: Top GOPers branded ‘political cowards’ for Trump-safe responses to Navalny death

    11:23

  • Bombshell Trump ruling: Trump ordered to pay $453,500,000 including interest in NY civil fraud trial

    11:58

  • ‘A Russian patriot and an American Idiot’: Joy honors Navalny, calls out Putin supporter Trump

    07:23

  • 'She's not on trial': Why Fani Willis' testimony should scare Trump's lawyers

    11:58

  • Top Dem slams GOP as ‘pro-Putin Party’ as 'Russian nuclear-powered space asset' threat looms

    08:11

  • ‘Public’s interest is greater than Trump’s’: Smith asks Supreme Court to reject Trump immunity claim

    06:43

  • ‘Petri dish for terrible gun laws’: Missouri legislator reacts to Kansas City mass shooting

    10:21

  • Voters brave snow to pick alleged 'serial liar' George Santos’ replacement in NY special election

    07:15

  • Trump’s bombshell move pays off? Supreme Court responds to his request to hold 'immunity' smackdown

    05:51

  • ‘Trampling on Constitution for political gain’: Homeland Security sec. responds to his impeachment

    06:23

  • 'Old man that could trigger World War III': Trump invites Russia to attack NATO allies

    10:33

The Reidout

Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

10:15

GOP election deniers in the MAGA Republican-led House could steal the next presidential election for Donald Trump according to a new opinion piece. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center at NYU Law, join The ReidOut to discuss.Feb. 24, 2024

  • ‘Handmaid's Tale’ hellscape: Alabama's anti-IVF ruling may block willing women from bearing children

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nuclear option in Constitution’: Radical right’s roadmap for ending democracy

    10:27

  • 'Political set-up': Top Dem rips GOPers spreading Russian smear campaign of Biden bribe lies

    08:54

  • Trump reality check: 'Compare yourself to Putin, not Navalny' former Watergate prosecutor says

    06:51

  • MAGA GOPers ‘knew all along’ Biden bribe lies came from Russia, former Trump insider says

    11:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All