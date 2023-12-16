We intend to collect every nickel of the damages: Lawyer for victims in Giuliani defamation suit

The jury in Rudy Giuliani’s defamation suit delivered a verdict Friday, ordering Giuliani to pay over $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers. Joy Reid is joined by Von DuBose, one of the lawyers representing the two victims of defamation and distress caused by Giuliani’s lies. Dec. 16, 2023