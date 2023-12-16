IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    We intend to collect every nickel of the damages: Lawyer for victims in Giuliani defamation suit

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    'This country needs to know whether one of it’s candidates for president is a convicted felon'

    06:45

  • None of us could have predicted that Rudy Giuliani would fall this far this fast: Al Sharpton

    10:42

  • ‘Nothing to show’: Dems hammer House GOP for wasted year despite holding Congress in its clutches

    08:59

  • Trump legal argument blasted: ‘It can't be that because you're president you can kill’

    08:01

  • ‘Insane’: Giuliani may have defamed GA election workers again as jury to decide damages expert says

    10:08

  • Jan. 6 star witness: ‘If Trump is elected this will be the last election under our Constitution’

    07:19

  • ‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Photos of stripped Palestinians addressed by Netanyahu senior advisor

    11:46

  • Texas Supreme Court rules against woman who sued to get abortion due to medical emergency

    05:00

  • ‘Beware’: Trump is ‘beginning the intimidation’ planned for his possible presidency historian says

    09:48

  • ‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

    07:58

  • 'Dangerous': Vivek Ramaswamy slammed for 'great replacement’ theory remark by former GOP congressman

    09:43

  • Judd Legum: Bridget Ziegler hoped for ‘woke audit’ of PA school district by right-wing consultant

    05:35

  • 'Hypocritical much?': Joy on anti-LGBTQ org. co-founder Bridget Ziegler admitting to sex with woman

    04:11

  • Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent

    09:46

  • Michael Cohen: Trump ‘will do whatever is necessary for him to take power’

    09:13

  • Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case suspected of threatening Ruby Freeman

    05:15

  • 'Ugly hate speech': Bridget Ziegler allowed anti-LGBTQ+ attacks at school board meeting member says

    06:35

  • Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'

    08:10

  • If Trump is elected again, the government is going to break down: David Frum

    08:24

The Reidout

We intend to collect every nickel of the damages: Lawyer for victims in Giuliani defamation suit

05:41

The jury in Rudy Giuliani’s defamation suit delivered a verdict Friday, ordering Giuliani to pay over $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers. Joy Reid is joined by Von DuBose, one of the lawyers representing the two victims of defamation and distress caused by Giuliani’s lies. Dec. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    We intend to collect every nickel of the damages: Lawyer for victims in Giuliani defamation suit

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    'This country needs to know whether one of it’s candidates for president is a convicted felon'

    06:45

  • None of us could have predicted that Rudy Giuliani would fall this far this fast: Al Sharpton

    10:42

  • ‘Nothing to show’: Dems hammer House GOP for wasted year despite holding Congress in its clutches

    08:59

  • Trump legal argument blasted: ‘It can't be that because you're president you can kill’

    08:01

  • ‘Insane’: Giuliani may have defamed GA election workers again as jury to decide damages expert says

    10:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All